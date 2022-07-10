The ‘newly-leaked images’ of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie elicit strong emotions

Daniela Elser, a royal specialist, has commented on ‘newly-leaked images’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eldest child, Archie.

According to the royal expert, Archie’s images demonstrate “major” distinctions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Cambridges.

Over the holiday weekend, onlookers noticed the couple and their three-year-old son Archie

They were seen enjoying the American Independence Day festivities as they watched a local parade in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Lilibet’s elder brother was spotted waving an American flag at the renowned ski resort, which is a favourite of celebrities.

The Sussexes’ images surfaced on Facebook, with one appearing to show Meghan stooping down to her son’s height. She is dressed in black pants, a white shirt, and a straw hat. Archie, on the other hand, is dressed in blue with a red, white, and blue cap.

While watching the procession, the Queen’s great-grandchild may be seen eating a lollipop.

Harry, who is sporting a green cap, is also spotted standing close the duo.

Daniela Elser, a royal specialist, described the photographs as unimpressive but emphasised the significance of their presence.

She wrote in the New Zealand Herald:

“The shots in and of themselves are not that remarkable – a very cute little boy sucking a lollipop while watching a parade, Meghan casually but chicly dressed and Harry doing his usual impression of a hirsute thundercloud. “But it’s the fact that the shots themselves were even taken that is significant here.

“Ask yourself this: Have you ever seen similar images crop up of William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children?”

Unlike the July 4 shot, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are rarely photographed outside of royal occasions and Kate Middleton’s photos.