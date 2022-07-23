The only royal to complete the London Marathon is Princess Beatrice

While Princess Beatrice has many admirable qualities, from her ultra-glossy hair to her endearing step-parenting style, there is one particular accomplishment that distinguishes her from the other royals.

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson, who ran the arduous 26 miles in support of the charity Children in Crisis, became the first royal ever to finish the London Marathon in 2010. Beatrice not only completed the race, but she did so while wearing a caterpillar costume!

The princess, dressed in a neon green skirt and a cap with her name on it, was one of the 33 runners who made up the human caterpillar; no one can say Bea isn’t a good sport!

Given how many of the other royals are avid athletes, it may come as a surprise that none of them have run a marathon.

Despite being a skilled runner, Duchess Kate explained why she chose not to participate in the renowned event in an interview with journalist Bryony Gordon.

The mother-of-three was asked if she would participate in the run, and Kate responded, “Oh no, security and all that.”

In honor of the charity Mencap, which she supports, Sophie Wessex attempted the difficult marathon in 2020 by running the first mile and a half of the virtual London Marathon.

The Countess of Wessex put on her sportswear and ran her leg of the marathon through Windsor’s streets despite the torrential downpour.

According to reports, Princess Beatrice trained for her marathon in similarly uncomfortable circumstances. Her trainer Nadiya Fairweather explained: “We practiced in the rain, the snow, the dirt, and everything in between. She made a commitment.”

