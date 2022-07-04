The Queen is taking a quiet vacation in Sandringham

The Queen has been spotted driving around Sandringham, her country estate in Norfolk.

She has been spending a few days on a private break after a busy week in Scotland.

Her Majesty was pictured in the passenger seat of her Range Rover as she chauffeured around.

The Queen has been spending a few days on a quiet retreat at her rural estate in Norfolk, Sandringham; and has been seen driving about the area. She will be arriving in Norfolk from Scotland, as Buckingham Palace announced last week. On Monday, she was photographed sitting in the passenger seat of her Range Rover; while being driven around her estate.

The 96-year-old queen seemed upbeat and was dressed more casually than she usually does; for her public appearances. She wore a blouse, sunglasses, a pair of pearl earrings, and no cap.

The Queen had a very busy week last week as she participated in Holyrood Week; also known as Royal Week, by making three significant public engagements in Scotland. The fact that Her Majesty was cheerful; while performing the engagements in the Palace of Holyroodhouse; her royal residence in Edinburgh, delighted her admirers.

She and her son Prince Charles both went to the Reddendo Parade on Thursday. More than 300 officers and archers from the Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland; marched in front of the royal family throughout the event. Her Majesty sat in a chair and observed as Charles welcomed parade; participants and shook hands with a few of the present archers.

The Queen viewed a different procession on Tuesday in the royal grounds. This time, she watched while the army, navy, and air force; participated in the military display as the head of the UK’s armed forces.

