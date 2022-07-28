Advertisement
The royal couple returns to a favourite summertime excursion

The royal couple returns to a favourite summertime excursion

The royal couple returns to a favourite summertime excursion

royal couple returns to a favourite summertime excursion

  • The annual event hasn’t taken place since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, chatted with local florists and craftspeople.
  • The one-day show attracts around 20,000 visitors each year.
A beloved summertime custom is being continued; by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The Sandringham Flower Show was the destination of the royal couple on Wednesday. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the yearly occasion; which was celebrated at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk; has not occurred since 2019.

The one-day exhibition draws over 20,000 guests yearly and is set against the backdrop of Sandringham House; and St. Mary Magdalene Church on the estate. Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, looked around the booths; and talked to local florists and artisans.

Camilla was wearing a bright dress with a leaf pattern when she and Prince Charles arrived; for the ceremony in a horse-drawn carriage. Prince Charles, meanwhile, was dressed in a beige suit and was carrying a hat.

Camilla took a picture with a crocheted crown that was among the craft; exhibits while she was taking in her surroundings.

Prince Charles and Camilla visited with guests who came to the estate; and they also had time to say hello to several pets. The canines, who were enjoying the festival from strollers; were petted by the heir to the throne of the Queen.

Beth and Bluebell, two Jack Russell Terriers that Camilla and Prince Charles adopted from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home; are the only dogs Camilla and Prince Charles keep at home. In fact, Beth just made an appearance in Camilla’s 75th birthday celebration poster.

Competitions in fruits, vegetables, flowers, and floral art were on display in the royal marquees. Local horticultural and gardening groups; had their own competition in the amateurs’ pavilion.

The exhibition features demonstration gardens created by renowned designers; as well as the work of renowned nurseries and horticultural experts. Along with a craft marquee; there were 200 commerce booths, some of which were operated by charity.

