The shocking Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew to become a movie

A movie based on Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview about the vehicle crash would be made.

It will cast Hugh Grant.

The tale of how the BBC got hold of the explosive interview in which Andrew revealed his friendship with sexual criminal Jeffrey Epstein is reportedly going to be made into a movie called Scoop.

According to reports, a movie based on Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview about the vehicle crash would be made, possibly starring Hugh Grant.

The tale of how the BBC got hold of the explosive interview in which Andrew revealed his friendship with sexual criminal Jeffrey Epstein is reportedly going to be made into a movie called Scoop.

On November 14, 2019, Andrew consented to a meeting at Buckingham Palace with host Emily Maitlis, during which he would be questioned about his connections to Epstein.

The Duke of York promised to withdraw from public life as a result of the interview’s fallout, and he did not attend his mother the Queen’s recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Hugh Grant could play the prince in Scoop, according to the entertainment website Deadline, though casting has not yet started and a director has not yet been chosen.

British screenwriter Peter Moffat is penning the script for the movie. He told the media that it will “tell the story of how the BBC’s Newsnight team secured the scoop and then the actual filming of it.”

The second question is, “Why did he consent to do it?,” he continued.

How did he come to the decision to conduct a lengthy interview with Emily Maitlis on the BBC?

The individual who assisted in arranging the interview described how the conversation came about days before the movie’s announcement.

After the interview, a beaming Andrew told Sam McAlister, Ms. Maitlis, and the rest of the Newsnight team that he was so delighted with his performance that he offered them a tour of the palace. Sam McAlister produced interviews for the flagship BBC news program for ten years.

