A female tourist who approached his horse too closely was yelled at by a member of the Queen’s guard, who was caught on camera.

Ethan (@ phigs), who promised not to go back to London after the incident, posted the video to TikTok.

It depicts the social media user’s step-mom approaching the soldier outside Buckingham Palace who was astride a towering black horse after lining up to pose for a photo.

She leans down to grab the horse’s reins as the picture is being taken, clearly agitating the animal. The soldier yells, “Stand back from the Queen’s lifeguard, don’t touch the reins!” as a result.

The blonde-haired woman is startled by the harsh command and instantly starts to run away in panic. The incident led the TikTok user to vow never to return to the nation’s capital in opposition to how his step-mom was treated.

The description for the video, which has received more than 188,000 likes from TikTok users, reads, “We Will Never Return To London After This Incident.”

However, some social media users didn’t feel much pity for the woman in the video. The Queen’s guard is an element of the military forces, not Disneyland, some others said, adding that they believed the woman was to blame.

“It’s not Disney,” one person said, “they are working horses and serving the army.”

They truly don’t care whether you’re going back, I assure you, a second said, and a third said: “Serves her right you aren’t permitted to touch the guard,” a third added.

One individual in the comments section recalls getting permission from a soldier to seize the reins for a photo.

