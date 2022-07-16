Unveiling Prince William’s fascinating new role

Friday was cause for celebration for Prince William as The Earthshot Prize was formally recognized as a separate organization.

The Duke of Cambridge is slated to assume the position of charity President after launching the enormously successful Prize in 2020.

The Earthshot Prize is an international environmental prize with celebrity support that promotes innovative ecological solutions.

Four new trustees, including M Sanjayan, Jason Knauf, Zoe Ware, and Jean Christophe Gray, will join the royal. Together, the trustees will offer a range of distinctive viewpoints to advance the Prize and foster global awareness.

The Earthshot Prize has officially become an independent charity, according to Lord Hague, chair of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

It is the largest undertaking Prince William and The Royal Foundation have undertaken to date and serves as a bright example of what can be accomplished when leaders, companies, and the general public come together to address one of society’s most pressing problems.

The Prize has already had an enormous impact, and we look forward to working closely with the team over the next ten years, which we know will be crucial in the effort to restore our world, he said in his closing remarks.

The Earthshot Prize, which will be introduced by the Duke and The Royal Foundation in October 2020, was motivated by President John F. Kennedy’s 1960s “Moonshot” campaign, which rallied millions of people to support the US space program.

It is based on five “Earthshot” objectives: preserve and restore nature; address climate change; improve air quality; revive the oceans; and create a world without waste. By 2030, the top 50 environmental problems in the world will have at least 50 solutions thanks to five £1 million prizes that will be given out year for the next ten years.

The 2022 awards ceremony is scheduled to take place abroad later this year, following the inaugural ceremony’s star-studded debut in London’s Alexandra Palace last year.

