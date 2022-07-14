Prince Harry and Meghan Markle risk of losing their Netflix deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to fly to New York for their first public appearance since they were greeted coldly by the royal family at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The erstwhile royal couple will address the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, July 18, according to sources.
During his talk to the United Nations General Assembly, Prince Harry is expected to speak about poverty and climate change.
Meghan and Harry are rumoured to be attending the United Nations to recover their reputation after being humiliated during the jubilee festivities.
Royal expert Tom Sykes, in his latest piece for The Daily Beast, has claimed that Prince Harry plans to
“relaunch his career as a global humanitarian with a keynote address at the United Nations General Assembly to mark Nelson Mandela Day.”
Tom Sykes went on to say the duke and duchess of Sussex special appearance at the UN General Assembly
“will turn a page on the humiliations they suffered” during the Platinum Jubilee.”
