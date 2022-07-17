Why Prince Harry despise Royal Family?

Angela Levin, who wrote Harry: Conversations with the Prince, talked about the Duke of Sussex’s mood and behaviour.

A royal expert said that Prince Harry is “bitter and fed up with being the spare instead of heir.”

Angela Levin, who wrote Harry: Conversations with the Prince, talked about the Duke of Sussex’s mood and behaviour before his biography comes out later this year.

She said on the royal talk show Palace Confidential, “He’s now so bitter and resentful that he will say what he really feels and see things that he accepted years ago as now being really dreadful.”

The Royal Family has been thinking about Harry’s upcoming book for more than a year. Angela thinks Penguin Random House will be looking for a “story,” and she thinks Harry, who is 37, will give them one.

She further said, “I think he really wants to show his power over William because he was fed up with being the spare rather than the heir – I think he’s got a lot of poison in his blood now about what he feels about his background and his family.”

Harry’s publisher, Penguin Random House, calls the book “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

This year, Harry’s multimillion-dollar memoir will come out, and his friends have told the Mirror that he’s not holding back: “If they think he’s softened up, they’re wrong. Just wait until the book comes out, because that will shake the monarchy to its core.

