William and Harry’s rift was “rooted in childhood” and “doomed to fail.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first international tour was a huge success.

Meghan and Harry made 75 appearances in Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Tonga.

The author claims that Prince Harry and Meghan convinced themselves that William was “jealous of their success”.

Prince William and Prince Harry were “seeded in childhood,” since the “heir and spare dynamic is doomed to failed.” According to a royal author.

In his upcoming book, ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors,’ investigative journalist Tom Bower claims that during their royal tour in Oceania, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle “convinced themselves” that Prince William was “jealous of their success.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first international tour as a married couple was a huge success. Meghan and Harry made 75 appearances in Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Tonga over the course of 16 days, where they were met with cheers from large audiences. The author made a shocking allegation in an excerpt published by The Sunday Times: “On October 23, one week into the tour, the die was cast.”

“Harry and Meghan seemed to have convinced themselves that William was jealous of their success in Australia. The time was right for ‘change’. They needed to break out of Kensington Palace’s claustrophobic fishbowl.

“Harry proposed that the Palace should rewrite the rulebook.”

Upon their return, Meghan and Harry felt that their successful tour had not been properly recognised, with the Duke later telling Oprah Winfrey in their tell-all interview: “They [the Firm] were really welcoming… but it changed after the Australia tour.”

When Oprah asked whether there were “hints of jealousy”, the Duke responded by saying: “I just wish that we would all learn from the past.”

Reports of a schism between the Sussexes and the Royal Family began to circulate, and the Duke and Duchess announced their departure from the Firm just over two years later.

The deterioration of Harry’s relations with his family has been widely blamed on his relationship with Meghan, but one royal author claims the conflict extends back far before the former Hollywood actress entered the fold.

Christopher Andersen, the author of ‘Brothers and Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan’, said “The seeds of this rift were really planted in childhood between William and Harry.”

Christopher Andersen, the author of 'Brothers and Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan', said "The seeds of this rift were really planted in childhood between William and Harry."

He told Kinsey Schofield, the host of the To Di For Daily podcast: "That the heir and the spare… now I see it. I did not see it 20 years ago when I wrote Diana's Boys, I thought, this is this brotherly bond that will never be broken because they've gone through things that nobody else in the world has ever experienced, but clearly the heir and the spare dynamic is doomed to failure."