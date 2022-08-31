Mandla Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela, criticized Meghan Markle

She was criticized for drawing comparisons between her upcoming wedding and the release of his grandpa from prison.

A royal biographer asked or how long will this go on?

Advertisement

On social media, a royal biographer working for the British government asked, “How long is Meghan going to continue to pour out her drivel?”

Also Read Meghan Markle finds diary she wrote before leaving royal responsibilities Meghan Markle wrote a diary before leaving royal responsibilities She recently found...

Angela Levin, who is well-known for being a critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is quoted as saying, “Already, enough is enough. It should not come as a shock to find that Mandela’s grandson harbours anger.

Meghan draws parallels between her upcoming nuptials and Nelson Mandela’s release from jail.”

Also Read Meghan Markle drops more hints on Prince Harry’s book Meghan Markle sat down with American magazine The Cut for her most...

There isn’t anything that the Duchess of Sussex does that the British tabloid media or experts who are devoted to the British royal family would consider to be appropriate.

Advertisement

She was also lambasted following the broadcast of the first edition of her podcast in which she was joined by Serena Williams.