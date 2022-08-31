Advertisement
Advisor to the royal family offers Meghan Markle some sound advise

Articles
Advisor to the royal family offers Meghan Markle some sound advise

  • Mandla Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela, criticized Meghan Markle
  • She was criticized for drawing comparisons between her upcoming wedding and the release of his grandpa from prison.
  • A royal biographer asked or how long will this go on?
On social media, a royal biographer working for the British government asked, “How long is Meghan going to continue to pour out her drivel?”

Angela Levin, who is well-known for being a critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is quoted as saying, “Already, enough is enough. It should not come as a shock to find that Mandela’s grandson harbours anger.

Meghan draws parallels between her upcoming nuptials and Nelson Mandela’s release from jail.”

There isn’t anything that the Duchess of Sussex does that the British tabloid media or experts who are devoted to the British royal family would consider to be appropriate.

She was also lambasted following the broadcast of the first edition of her podcast in which she was joined by Serena Williams.

