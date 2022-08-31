Charles wished Diana was ‘more like Fergie’ What’s wrong?

While Princess Diana was married to Prince Charles, she was constantly compared to Sarah Ferguson.

Fergie, Prince Andrew’s wife, made a good impression on the royal family

It was due to her demeanor and ‘jolly’ manner, qualities that eventually brought Diana nothing but sorrow.

The Princess of Wales biographer, Andrew Morton, writes in his book about how Charles once hopes Diana might be more like Fergie.

Morton quotes Diana as saying, “My husband made me feel utterly inadequate in every possible way: each time I came up for air, he pushed me down again” in excerpts from Diana: Her True Story — In Her Own Words that have been published in the Daily Mail.

“Fergie seemed to know all about the royal set-up, and came to lunch at Buckingham Palace and didn’t seem daunted by it all

“Suddenly, everybody said: ‘Oh, isn’t Fergie marvelous, a breath of fresh air — thank God she’s more fun than Diana.’

“I felt terribly insecure. I thought maybe I ought to be like Fergie.

“And my husband said: ‘I wish you would be like Fergie — all jolly. Why are you always so miserable?

“Why can’t you be like Grannie [the Queen Mother]?’ I’m quite glad I’m not like Grannie now. And I made so many balls-ups trying to be like Fergie.”

She added: “Fergie was a different kettle of fish altogether, and she wooed everybody in this family and did it so well. She left me looking like dirt.

“I knew eventually Fergie would turn round and say: ‘Duch [Diana’s childhood nickname], how on earth have you survived all these years?’ She’s said it now for the past two years.”