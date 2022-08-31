In the latest episode of Archetypes, titled The Duality of Diva and featuring special guest Mariah Carey

Meghan Markle discusses her upbringing as a person of mixed race.

The topic was brought up after Meghan jumped in to ‘connect’ to Carey’s “continuous struggle to find her place and fit in.”

Carey, whose parents were frequently divorced throughout her childhood (she moved 14 times), said, “I didn’t fit in” and wished she could have hair like women whose hair “flowed in the wind.”

“I didn’t fit in. You know, it would be more of the Black area of town or then you could be where my mom chose to live, were the more, the white neighborhoods. And I didn’t fit in anywhere at all.”

Carey then chimed in, saying, “I had to talk to you” for just this reason.

Because “when you are a woman and you don’t see a woman who looks like you somewhere, in a position of power or influence, or even just on the screen… you came onto the scene and [I said], ‘Oh my gosh, someone kind of looks like me!’”

Since Markle and Carey both appear ‘light-skinned’, “you’re not treated as a Black woman. You’re not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between.”

However, it was only after she started dating Prince Harry that, “I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman. Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted.”