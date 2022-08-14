Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Former royal bodyguard discloses Prince Harry’s US move

Former royal bodyguard discloses Prince Harry’s US move

Articles
Advertisement
Former royal bodyguard discloses Prince Harry’s US move

Former royal bodyguard discloses Prince Harry’s US move

Advertisement
  • According to the assertions of a former royal bodyguard, Prince Harry’s relocation to the United States was motivated by Princess Diana’s affection for the country.

The fact that Prince Harry’s mother planned to go to the United States was a major factor in the Duke of Sussex and his bride, Meghan Markle, deciding to do the same.

Also Read

Meghan and Harry to defend themselves following ‘Revenge’ book
Meghan and Harry to defend themselves following ‘Revenge’ book

The book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the fight between the Windsors is...

Advertisement

He said: “This trauma happened when the building blocks for life were being formulated. His mother saw America as a place of sanctuary. He will be drawing on his experiences from then.”

It has been claimed that the autobiography will concentrate a lot on the grief that Harry had after his mother passed away in August 1997. This speculation comes as rumours continue to spread about what Harry’s book may cover.

Also Read

Meghan Markle handled Prince Harry’s PR improperly
Meghan Markle handled Prince Harry’s PR improperly

Meghan Markle allegedly devised a plan to demonstrate Prince Harry's reticence. The...

After moving to the United States in the beginning of 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan lived in the Beverly Hills home of American business magnate Tyler Perry for three months before moving into their own mansion in Montecito, which they now consider to be their true home along with their children Archie and Lillibet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story