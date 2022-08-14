Former royal bodyguard discloses Prince Harry’s US move

Meghan and Harry to defend themselves following ‘Revenge’ book
The book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the fight between the Windsors is...
The fact that Prince Harry’s mother planned to go to the United States was a major factor in the Duke of Sussex and his bride, Meghan Markle, deciding to do the same.
He said: “This trauma happened when the building blocks for life were being formulated. His mother saw America as a place of sanctuary. He will be drawing on his experiences from then.”
It has been claimed that the autobiography will concentrate a lot on the grief that Harry had after his mother passed away in August 1997. This speculation comes as rumours continue to spread about what Harry’s book may cover.
After moving to the United States in the beginning of 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan lived in the Beverly Hills home of American business magnate Tyler Perry for three months before moving into their own mansion in Montecito, which they now consider to be their true home along with their children Archie and Lillibet.
