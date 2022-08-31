In his upcoming songs, will Eminem reference the Meghan Markle podcast?

As part of the Sussexes’ multimillion-pound partnership with Spotify, Meghan recently included Mariah Carey on her Archetypes podcast.

In 2008, Carey wed Nick Cannon, and the couple divorced two years later.

The tension between Eminem and Nick Cannon may be traced back to Mariah.

Both have been the targets of numerous diss recordings.

After dating for about six months in 2001, Eminem and Mariah broke up on bad terms, and ever since then, Eminem has been vocal in his criticism of Mariah, especially on the diss single The Warning.

Their animosity toward one another dates back over a decade. Em has repeatedly dissed Cannon’s ex-wife Mariah Carey, who was a major source of tension between them.

Even though it’s been a while since Eminem attacked Nick, some of his followers are concerned that the dialogue between Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey on the podcast may spark yet another feud between the two.

However, neither Mariah’s connection with the Detroit rapper nor the diss tracks she had to endure were discussed in the podcast’s second episode.

However, there are still many who think Eminem may make reference to Mariah’s interview with Meghan Markle in an upcoming song.

Meghan Markle’s long-awaited podcast Archetypes debuted on Spotify yesterday. In it, the Duchess of Sussex explores the labels that aim to hold women back and recounts the stories of amazing women from across generations who have overcome clichés in their own lives.

In the premiere, Serena Williams and Meghan chatted about their respective aspirations, the challenges of being mothers, and Meghan’s personal growth.