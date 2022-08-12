Kate Middleton pretended to be Prince William’s girlfriend before they started dating.

Duke of Cambridge was ‘too polite’ to shake off a girl coming his way at St Andrew’s University.

The royal couple’s mutual friend Laura Warshaur told Katie Nicholl about the incident.

Prior to their 2001 relationship, Kate Middleton purported to be Prince William’s girlfriend. While he was a student at St. Andrew’s University in Scotland, the Duke of Cambridge was ‘too courteous’ to turn away a female, but Catherine is said to have assisted William.

“Will was getting aggressively hit on by this girl at a party and it was getting pretty uncomfortable because he couldn’t shake her off,” mutual friend Laura Warshaur of the royal couple told Katie Nicholl.

He was being quite courteous, but this girl just didn’t catch the hint, Nicholl wrote in The Future Queen. Kate suddenly walked up behind him and encircled the man. Oh, sorry, but I’ve got a girlfriend, he remarked, and he and Kate laughed as they left.

Laura also remembered William mouthing “thanks very much” to Kate afterward, indicating his gratitude to her.

The only girl in the room who could have pulled that off was Kate. And that was just one month after we had begun college, she said.

