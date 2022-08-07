Advertisement
Louis Cunningham, the grandson of the late Prince Charles of Luxembourg, has been cast in a new BBC drama.

The real-life member of the royal family will play a leading role in the upcoming drama series Marie Antoinette.

The 24-year-old royal, who previously starred in Netflix’s Bridgerton, will play King Louis XVI in the eight-part series created and written by Deborah Davis.

Meanwhile, the series will also feature Emilia Schule, Oscar Lesage, Jasmine Blackborow, and Jack Archer.

The plot centres on Queen Marie Antoinette, who left Austria at the age of 14 to marry the Dauphin of France.

Sue Deeks, the BBC’s Head of Programme Acquisition, told the Daily Mail: “Marie Antoinette has always fascinated people, and Deborah Davis has a very unique vision for her story.

“We are overjoyed to bring this ambitious project to BBC Two and iPlayer.

