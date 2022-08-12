Advertisement
Manager of Meghan Markle “green lit” romance with Prince Harry

  • Meghan Markle’s former manager Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne made the revelations in an interview with Tom Bower.
  • She also revealed that Meghan had researched every aspect of Harry and his past life.
  • “She understood precisely the man she was meeting: needy, volatile, unhappy and seeking a soulmate”.
Before their romance became public, Meghan Markle reportedly had her manager do some research on Prince Harry. Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, Meghan Markle’s former manager, made these admissions about the green lit romance directly to Tom Bower in an interview.

The manager said, “As Meghan continued excitedly humming, Nelthorpe-Cowne cut her off, ‘Do you know what you’re doing?’ Do you have any knowledge of him? I googled Harry, Meghan retorted. I have dug quite far into his life.”

Nelthorpe-Cowne was left with little question that Meghan had meticulously investigated every part of Harry and his past, he continued. She had a clear understanding of the man she was meeting: he was desperate, unstable, and in search of a soul mate.

