Manager of Meghan Markle “green lit” romance with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s former manager Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne made the revelations in an interview with Tom Bower.

She also revealed that Meghan had researched every aspect of Harry and his past life.

“She understood precisely the man she was meeting: needy, volatile, unhappy and seeking a soulmate”.

Before their romance became public, Meghan Markle reportedly had her manager do some research on Prince Harry. Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, Meghan Markle’s former manager, made these admissions about the green lit romance directly to Tom Bower in an interview.

The manager said, “As Meghan continued excitedly humming, Nelthorpe-Cowne cut her off, ‘Do you know what you’re doing?’ Do you have any knowledge of him? I googled Harry, Meghan retorted. I have dug quite far into his life.”

Nelthorpe-Cowne was left with little question that Meghan had meticulously investigated every part of Harry and his past, he continued. She had a clear understanding of the man she was meeting: he was desperate, unstable, and in search of a soul mate.

