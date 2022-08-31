Mariah Carey honors her late father Alfred Roy Carey
Mariah celebrated Father's Day and Juneteenth with her twins Moroccan and Monroe....
Meghan, in explaining the meaning of the word “diva,” said the following: “That’s extremely important for people to understand that there might be this persona, this diva thing we can play into.
“It’s not something I connect to but for you, it’s been a huge part.”
Ms Carey responded: “You give us diva moments sometimes Meghan. Don’t even act like.”
Meghan replied: “What kind of diva moments do I give you?”
Ms Carey chimed in: “Don’t act like you… it’s also the visual.”
The former senior royal then responded: “Oh, it’s the look.”
Meghan later told the cameras: “It stopped me in my tracks. When she called me a diva.
“You couldn’t see me obviously, but I started to sweat a little bit,” quipped Meghan.
