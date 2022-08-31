After hearing Mariah Carey refer to her as a “diva,” Meghan Markle has admitted that she reacted by curling up in her chair.

The singer of the hit “Without You” was a guest on the second edition of the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast, Archetypes

There they talked about the challenges of being a woman of mixed race in the United States.

Meghan, in explaining the meaning of the word “diva,” said the following: “That’s extremely important for people to understand that there might be this persona, this diva thing we can play into.

“It’s not something I connect to but for you, it’s been a huge part.”

Ms Carey responded: “You give us diva moments sometimes Meghan. Don’t even act like.”

Meghan replied: “What kind of diva moments do I give you?”

Ms Carey chimed in: “Don’t act like you… it’s also the visual.”

The former senior royal then responded: “Oh, it’s the look.”

Meghan later told the cameras: “It stopped me in my tracks. When she called me a diva.

“You couldn’t see me obviously, but I started to sweat a little bit,” quipped Meghan.