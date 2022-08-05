Media blasted for using Meghan Markle birthday to boost ratings

The Duchess of Sussex turned 41 on August 4. Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu wished her a happy birthday.

She also sent a message to the “shameless” media that has been against her.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, and Duchess Camilla wished her happy birthday too.

On her birthday, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu is there for Meghan Markle.

On August 4, the Duchess of Sussex turned 41, and the expert wished her a happy birthday. Dr Shola showed his love for Meghan, but he also sent a message to the “shameless” media that has been against her.

“Birthday wishes to the one & only Meghan Markle,” she said.

As Dr Shola said, “The lies/stories about her in last 48 hrs evidence how shameless the media is.”

She added, “Even creating stories out of thin air! British public love it which is why media do it to profit. Such hypocrisy.”

Meghan Markle also got birthday wishes from her ex-in-laws on the other side of the ocean. Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, and Duchess Camilla all wished the American actress a happy birthday.

Earlier, the book that Tom Bower wrote about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is making news right now.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not said anything about the book that makes outrageous claims about them.

But there are rumours that the couple will respond to their haters and critics in a book that will come out next year.

Omid Scobie, who wrote a book about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, said he will write a second book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It’s still not clear if the royal couple who lives in the US will be in the second volume of “Funding Freedom,” which Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote.

The British media say that Meghan gave permission for a senior aide to talk to the authors of the first book.

