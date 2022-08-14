Meghan and Harry to defend themselves following ‘Revenge’ book

The book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the fight between the Windsors is said to contain a response

Bower made several explosive accusations about Meghan and Harry,

Response is expected from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to the allegations made by Tow Bower.

Advertisement

Bower made several explosive accusations about Meghan and Harry, including that they had angered the Queen and Prince Charles.

Also Read Meghan Markle handled Prince Harry’s PR improperly Meghan Markle allegedly devised a plan to demonstrate Prince Harry's reticence. The...

Bower said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shouldn’t take any legal action against him despite the blistering accusations because the facts in his books have been backed by substantial study.

“I don’t just put in stuff which isn’t true and can’t be checked,” Bower said.

But another royal author, Omid Scobie’s biographer, thinks the couple is already working on a response to the allegations.

A professor named Pauline MacLaran told the magazine Express, “There is no doubt that Bower’s book is already inflicting damage to the Harry and Meghan brand… Those people will be looking for a platform to present their case (again), and Scobie’s book could provide it.

Advertisement

Also Read Meghan Markle is criticized for Oprah’s “error” The royal family requests Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to keep their...

“I think Omid Scobie’s new sequel announcement sounds like saber-rattling and the promise of more ‘he said, she said’ to come.”

“It’s only to be expected that Harry and Meghan will have some way of defending themselves against the many inferences of Tom Bower’s Revenge and although we don’t know that they will be directly authorizing Omid’s future work, we can surmise they may intend to play a tacit role in supporting it,” he added.