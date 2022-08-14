Meghan and Harry to defend themselves following ‘Revenge’ book

Meghan Markle handled Prince Harry’s PR improperly
Meghan Markle allegedly devised a plan to demonstrate Prince Harry's reticence. The...
Bower made several explosive accusations about Meghan and Harry, including that they had angered the Queen and Prince Charles.
Bower said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shouldn’t take any legal action against him despite the blistering accusations because the facts in his books have been backed by substantial study.
“I don’t just put in stuff which isn’t true and can’t be checked,” Bower said.
But another royal author, Omid Scobie’s biographer, thinks the couple is already working on a response to the allegations.
A professor named Pauline MacLaran told the magazine Express, “There is no doubt that Bower’s book is already inflicting damage to the Harry and Meghan brand… Those people will be looking for a platform to present their case (again), and Scobie’s book could provide it.
“I think Omid Scobie’s new sequel announcement sounds like saber-rattling and the promise of more ‘he said, she said’ to come.”
“It’s only to be expected that Harry and Meghan will have some way of defending themselves against the many inferences of Tom Bower’s Revenge and although we don’t know that they will be directly authorizing Omid’s future work, we can surmise they may intend to play a tacit role in supporting it,” he added.
Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.