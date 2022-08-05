Advertisement
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s turn will come next year

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s turn will come next year

  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not said anything about the book that makes outrageous claims about them.
  • There are rumours that the couple will respond to their haters and critics in a book that will come out next year.
  • HarperCollins told The Guardian that the book will be about “a new chapter in the royal story.”
The book that Tom Bower wrote about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is making news right now.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not said anything about the book that makes outrageous claims about them.

But there are rumours that the couple will respond to their haters and critics in a book that will come out next year.

Omid Scobie, who wrote a book about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, said he will write a second book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It’s still not clear if the royal couple who lives in the US will be in the second volume of “Funding Freedom,” which Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote.

The British media say that Meghan gave permission for a senior aide to talk to the authors of the first book.

The journalist hasn’t said what the name of the book that will come out next year is.

The UK publisher HarperCollins told The Guardian that the book will be about “a new chapter of the royal story and feature unique insight, deep access and exclusive revelations”,  that will “have the world talking.”

