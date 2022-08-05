Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle wants to know why there were empty seats at the UN event.
  • Prince Harry was asked to give a speech, but footage from the event showed that most of the seats were empty.
  • “It kind of looked like a British pantomime that hadn’t sold out,” the royal expert said.
Meghan Markle wants to know why there were empty seats at the Nelson Mandela Day event at the United Nations last month, where her husband, Prince Harry, was the main speaker.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to the UN Headquarters in New York City at the end of last month. Prince Harry was asked to give a speech, but footage from the event showed that most of the seats were empty.

Neil Sean, a royal expert, talked about the same thing on his YouTube channel. He said, “It must have been very difficult for Harry. It kind of looked like a British pantomime that hadn’t sold out. All those empty seats are never a good look.”

He then said, “Meghan wants answers, naturally because they made that big effort to come all the way from California to spend time in New York and when they arrived, there wasn’t the welcome they both anticipated.”

Sean said, “You can understand they schlepped all those miles to do that.”

In his speech, Prince Harry made sure to talk about important things like climate change and the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn the Roe vs. Wade abortion law.

