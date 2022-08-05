Meghan Markle brings people ‘close’ with her smile

Judi James says Meghan Markle uses her smile to talk to and reassure people around her.

In an interview with a media source, Judi James talked about how Meghan Markle’s smile is like that of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s.

“With Meghan and Kate we have two of the most beautiful smiles on the planet.”

“In terms of sheer beauty and aesthetics they are quite similar.”

“Both tend to perform symmetric mouth smiles with an even baring of the upper line of teeth.”

Judi said, “Their cheeks are raised and rounded and the smile is reflected in their eyes, which makes a smile look congruent and therefore authentic.”

The expert went on to say: “Any subtle differences in their smiles will tend to reflect their lives and careers.”

Judi, on the other hand, said that Meghan’s smile is “more emotional” and says more.

“Meghan’s smile shows more emotional variation and includes some stunningly communicative eye expressions.”

Judi says that this is “keeping with her campaigning and charity work in the US”.”

She went on: “Her eye expressions show an amazing range that would help people feel closer to her and maybe more understanding of her personality.”

Judi said, “We can sometimes see an excited eye expression as she smiles, or the very loving expression she throws at Harry, and then there will be a head-tilt smile that maybe shows her fun side.”

