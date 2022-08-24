Meghan Markle defends anti-Firm remarks: ‘No one forced her!’

Meghan Markle didn’t go quietly: “Deep deep pain”
Meghan Markle's departure from the Royal Family has deeply hurt Prince Charles...
Meghan Markle has been chastised for claiming she was ‘forced’ to participate in royal engagements following her son Archie’s near-death experience.
Cooper Lawrence, a US broadcaster, made this shocking claim in an interview with Sunrise.
She began by criticising the ‘forced’ narrative, claiming, “Well, you say force. I don’t think she was forced.”
“I think she chose to go because remember this was a time that they were in Africa.”
“There was a documentarian following them around. She was already being perceived in this negative light by the press.”
“So, if she revealed that this actually happened, she’d be perceived as a bad mother on top of it all. I think she wanted to avoid that narrative.”
