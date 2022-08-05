Advertisement
Meghan Markle feared Prince Harry’s priorities

  • Meghan Markle has reportedly started to worry about Prince Harry’s priorities in life.
  • She fears that the Royal Family’s family-focused visits could “lure” him back into the family.
  • Meghan doesn’t doubt that Harry is committed to spending the rest of his life in the U.S.
Meghan Markle has reportedly started to worry about Prince Harry’s priorities in life and fears that the Royal Family’s continued family-focused invitations could “lure” him back into the family.

This information came from a source close to the magazine.

The source started by saying that Meghan doesn’t necessarily doubt that Prince Harry sees the US as his “forever home,” but she is terrified of “over how these types of visits can pull at his heartstrings.”

“It’s a bittersweet invite for Meghan because on one hand, it fuels her and Harry’s confidence that they are very much still part of the family.”

The same insider also said, “But after so much time away, she fears Harry will be lured back into the fold and want to return to the UK.”

“Meghan doesn’t doubt that Harry is committed to spending the rest of his life in America, but does have certain trepidation over how these types of visits can pull at his heartstrings.”

“She’s been aware of Harry’s homesickness for some time, and she can see just how excited he is to show more of his heritage to their children, without the attention and security fears that surrounded them in London.”

Before they ended, they said, “It goes without saying he wants to spend as much time with his grandmother while he still can.”

