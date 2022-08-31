Meghan Markle wrote a diary before leaving royal responsibilities

She recently found it again

Statement was given by Meghan Markle herself

The statement made by Meghan Markle that she discovered a diary that she had been writing before she left the United Kingdom has caused royal analysts and fans to express concern.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly admitted to writing in a daily journal before she and Prince Harry stepped down from their working royal duties, as reported by Daily Mail.

According to the outlets, her interview has sparked concerns about the possibility that she would write a book containing “further explosive disclosures.”

“When you return, you open the drawers, and your first thought is “Oh my god.” I was writing these thoughts down in my journal at the time, “— I quote her.

According to an article published in the Daily Mail, “This has led to fears that the finding of the diary, at her and Prince Harry’s official UK residence, when they were last in the UK in June for the Jubilee festivities, may ‘trigger alarm signals’ for the royal family.”