Meghan Markle is being called ‘self-important’

The new podcast that Meghan Markle co-hosts with Mariah Carey is called The Duality of Diva

It has shocked both her supporters and her detractors.

During the course of their chat, the two individuals dissected the concept of a “diva” while also discussing the challenges faced by people of mixed race in the United States and elsewhere.

When Meghan questioned Carey if she felt the word “diva” is “a compliment or a criticism,” Carey replied, “I think it’s both.” The talk about “diva” began by swinging around Carey’s experiences with a “diva” mother, and Carey shared her thoughts on the question.

“For me, I think it’s both. I do because I mean, I know the origin of the word. It’s very much the grandeur of it all, is what I envisioned,” she added.

“Glamorized and fabulous and whatever. And then as things evolved, the past 20 years — I don’t know numbers — the diva, they mean you’re a successful woman, usually. But also, and forgive me if we’re not allowed to say the B-word, but a B-*-*-*-*. Like, it’s not okay for you to be a boss. It’s not okay for you to be a strong woman, you know what I mean?”

Later in the debate, Meghan added, “I think that’s really important for people to remember, that there might be this persona, and yes the diva thing we can play into. I mean, it’s not something that I connect to, but for you —”

“You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan. Don’t even act like…” In the midst of Meghan’s attempt to distance herself from the concept, Carey steps in to prevent this.