Meghan Markle isn’t over Katy Perry’s remark on her wedding dress

It has been reported that Meghan Markle still holds a “grudge” against Katy Perry over her diss of the Duchess’ wedding dress from 2018.

Katy Perry made a joke to Entertainment Tonight where she gave a statement regarding Meghan’s dress

Her remark about the dress was that “would’ve done one more fitting.”

According to a News agency, an insider recently said: “Orlando is very sympathetic towards Harry and Meghan and does reach out if he ever sees anything suspicious in the neighborhood.”

The source added: “However, Meghan is keenly aware of a comment that Katy Perry made in 2018 about her wedding dress and is notorious for holding a grudge.”

According to the source, “While the comment wasn’t meant to be malicious, Meghan felt under siege at that time, and she was overwhelmed by fights with staff, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Thomas Markle.”

They continued, “I would not expect to see Meghan and Katy carpooling to PTA meetings anytime in the future!”