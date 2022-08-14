Meghan Markle isn’t over Katy Perry’s remark on her wedding dress

Another humiliation of Meghan Markle by British voters
There is a growing support for Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex...
According to a News agency, an insider recently said: “Orlando is very sympathetic towards Harry and Meghan and does reach out if he ever sees anything suspicious in the neighborhood.”
The source added: “However, Meghan is keenly aware of a comment that Katy Perry made in 2018 about her wedding dress and is notorious for holding a grudge.”
When asked about Meghan’s wedding in the past, the singer who is known for her hit “Dark Horse” made a joke to Entertainment Tonight and said that she “would’ve done one more fitting.”
According to the source, “While the comment wasn’t meant to be malicious, Meghan felt under siege at that time, and she was overwhelmed by fights with staff, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Thomas Markle.”
They continued, “I would not expect to see Meghan and Katy carpooling to PTA meetings anytime in the future!”
