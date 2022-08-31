Royal Duchess Meghan Markle is opening up about her experiences as a person of mixed racial heritage.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is the daughter of an American father and an African mother, has said that she has always felt like she belonged in a “grey area.”

I had to talk to you,” Meghan told Mariah Carey, a mixed-race woman who was in attendance. Naturally, I need to discuss this with you. Thank you for the profound impact you had on my life.

“Representation matters so much. But when you are a woman and you don’t see a woman who looks like you somewhere in a position of power or influence, or even just on the screen — because we know how influential media is — you came onto the scene, I was like oh, my gosh. Someone… Someone kind of looks like me.”

She continued: “I had read this article about Halle Berry, and they were asking her how she felt being treated as a mixed-race woman in the world.

“And her response was her saying: ‘Well, your experience through the world is how people view you.’

“So she said because she was darker in colour, she was being treated as a Black woman, not as a mixed woman.

“And I think for us, it’s very different because we’re light-skinned. You’re not treated as a Black woman. You’re not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between,” admitted Meghan.