Meghan Markle’s “Disney fantasy” is “not as great as thought,”
Meghan Markle's "Disney fantasy" of life in the royal family was shattered...
I had to talk to you,” Meghan told Mariah Carey, a mixed-race woman who was in attendance. Naturally, I need to discuss this with you. Thank you for the profound impact you had on my life.
“Representation matters so much. But when you are a woman and you don’t see a woman who looks like you somewhere in a position of power or influence, or even just on the screen — because we know how influential media is — you came onto the scene, I was like oh, my gosh. Someone… Someone kind of looks like me.”
She continued: “I had read this article about Halle Berry, and they were asking her how she felt being treated as a mixed-race woman in the world.
“And her response was her saying: ‘Well, your experience through the world is how people view you.’
“So she said because she was darker in colour, she was being treated as a Black woman, not as a mixed woman.
“And I think for us, it’s very different because we’re light-skinned. You’re not treated as a Black woman. You’re not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between,” admitted Meghan.
Catch all the Royal News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.