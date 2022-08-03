Advertisement
Meghan Markle warned not to 'overuse' royal card

Meghan Markle warned not to ‘overuse’ royal card

Articles
Meghan Markle warned not to ‘overuse’ royal card

Meghan Markle warned not to ‘overuse’ royal card

  • The Duchess of Sussex has been told to stop drawing power and strength from the royal home.
  • She has been cautioned to “realign” her image in a way that is distinct from her royal status.
  • Author Tom Bower argues that Meghan and Harry are immune to ‘overusing’ their royal titles.
The royal family has instructed Meghan Markle to stop drawing her power and strength from the royal home.

It has been suggested that the Duchess of Sussex would run for office in the United States at some point in the future; hence, she has been cautioned to “realign” her image in a way that is distinct from her royal status.

According to author Tom Bower, Meghan and Harry are immune to ‘overusing’ their royal titles for personal reasons. He argues this because of their charitable work.

According to Mr Bower, “It’s not only a problem for Harry but it is also for Meghan because when she phoned up the two senators to campaign for women’s maternity pay, she said ‘Hello, this is Meghan the Duchess of Sussex’.”

“I mean, she plays the royal card the whole time so I don’t think that will play well during an election for Congress or even the Senate.”

“So, I think they have to realign their image. I think in any case they are burning out their royal status pretty fast now.”

“I think in the end they will have to give that up because it won’t wash.”

