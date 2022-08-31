Meghan Markle’s “Disney fantasy” is “not as great as thought,”

Real life love story of Meghan Markle might be releasing on Netflix
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be working on a new documentary....
“It’s something that many many girls internalise because of Disney more than because of the Royal Family. They internalise it at a really young age that that is the ultimate goal and that if you’re a princess, there could be nothing better.”
“I don’t think that just visiting Britain and standing outside Buckingham Palace is enough to fully comprehend the reality of what that role involves, and then to have lived it to have experienced it and to say to the public, actually, it’s not as great as you imagine.”
“That I think is what annoyed everybody because it’s not just taking away the fantasy, of Harry and Megan, it’s taking away their fantasy.”
“Yes, I’ve had a revelation. I’ve just had a light bulb moment live on air, ” Ms Devon later added.
“But what [Meghan] did was she took away the fantasies of those women who’d internalised the idea that to be a princess was the best thing ever, and then Meghan Markel stood up and said, Actually, you’re wrong, and people couldn’t deal with that fundamental challenge to their internal belief system.”
