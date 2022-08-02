Meghan Markle’s wedding day tantrum

On the day of her wedding, one of her former assistants did not offer Meghan Markle any assistance.

As Meghan got out of the car, her veil started to tangle. As a result, the Duchess received assistance from a second aide and Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy.

Author Tom Bower says this about Meghan when she arrived at the wedding at Windsor Castle on that magnificent day in 2018: “A military man told me an incredible anecdote about Meghan when she arrived at the wedding there on that glorious day in 2018.”

You observe her exit the car alone, struggling with the train of her dress, and the army officer doesn’t offer to assist her.



And the reason is that she had treated him quite rudely the day before during the practice, so he said “well, I’m not going to help you today.I learned the story not from him, but through one of his fellow officers, who described what had occurred.

Together with her father-in-law Prince Charles, Meghan Markle made her way down the aisle to marry Prince Harry. A year later, in 2019, the couple gave birth to Archie Harrison, their first child.

