Meghan Markle’s wedding day tantrum

Trisha Goddard condemns the potshots at Meghan Markle
Former talk show host Trisha Goddard has shared her thoughts on Tom...
On the day of her wedding, one of her former assistants did not offer Meghan Markle any assistance. She started to throw tantrum.
After an unpleasant encounter with a military escort, the Duchess of Sussex suffered with her veil as she entered the chapel alone.
As Meghan got out of the car, her veil started to tangle. As a result, the Duchess received assistance from a second aide and Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy.
Author Tom Bower says this about Meghan when she arrived at the wedding at Windsor Castle on that magnificent day in 2018: “A military man told me an incredible anecdote about Meghan when she arrived at the wedding there on that glorious day in 2018.”
You observe her exit the car alone, struggling with the train of her dress, and the army officer doesn’t offer to assist her.
Together with her father-in-law Prince Charles, Meghan Markle made her way down the aisle to marry Prince Harry. A year later, in 2019, the couple gave birth to Archie Harrison, their first child.
