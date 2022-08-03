Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should not get involved in politics

Thomas Markle Jr. was quoted in the media as saying that his parents should “stay out of politics”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex The engagement of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in political activities in the United States has come under fire from their half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

Markle Jr. was quoted in media as stating that his parents, Meghan and Harry, should “stay out of politics.”

In addition, he criticised Meghan for failing to get in touch with their mother after she learned that their father Thomas Markle Sr. had suffered a stroke and was hospitalised.

On Monday, he discussed his perspectives on the News show.

According to what he stated, the Sussex family should steer clear of politics and concentrate their efforts on rescuing chickens in Motecito.

Meghan’s brother made fun of Prince Harry’s speech at the United Nations, in which the prince addressed a variety of topics, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the United States and the invasion of Ukraine.

He told her, “You’re going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anybody in the general public and then you start talking world peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point.”