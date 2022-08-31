Ahead of the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s passing

Meghan Markle is utilising her public relations to make herself look like Diana, Princess of Wales.

It has been suggested that the Duchess of Sussex is “attempting” to profit from the notoriety of Princess Diana through her weekly podcast, which would be detrimental to her husband, Prince Harry.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield speak on GB News: “I do wonder if there’s a strategy behind it where it’s the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death she’s going to be on magazine covers, so let’s get Meghan on magazine covers so that people compare the two.”

She said: “Also, I don’t know if you saw the picture on the cover of The Cut, it looks exactly like a picture that Princess Diana took in a black turtleneck,” adding: “It is bizarre, and we’ve seen her on multiple occasions try to dress like Princess Diana. It is bizarre.

“Does Prince Harry not look at her and say ‘that looks an awful lot like something my mother would wear?’”

She added: “It’s sad and Prince Harry should be remembering his mum and should be connecting with his brother in the next several hours.”