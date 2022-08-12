Prince Harry “no longer cares” if “people are hurt”

Author and biographer Angela Levin spoke about Prince Harry’s bitterness towards the Royal Family.

Levin said he could be “washing dirty linen in public and it can be small things”.

The rumors are that he’s going to attack Camilla in the book but we don’t know whether that’s true at all.

According to the opinions of various experts, Prince Harry is displaying a “growing animosity,” and as a result, he apparently does not care about the Royal Family anymore.

During her conversation with Palace Confidential, royal novelist and biographer Angela Levin made this assertion about the royal family.

She highlighted Prince Harry’s developing resentment and spoke of “the areas that [Harry] would be talking about that would concern the palace.” [She] was referring to the topics that Harry would be discussing.

In her defence, she stated, “Well, I could remain here all day and tell you them.”

It can be as simple as washing soiled linen in public, yet it still falls under this category.

They are looking for a tale since he is expected to receive 13 million British pounds for it. They won’t care about how beautiful everything is because “that’s not going to work either, is it?”

My guess is that it was just a simple disagreement between a couple of people, but he blew it out of proportion. It’s possible that doing so would divulge sensitive security information. It’s hard to say what it could be…”

“Of course, the rumours are that he’s going to attack Camilla in the book, but we don’t know whether or not that’s actually going to happen at all,” said the narrator.

