Edition: English
Edition: English

Prince Harry’s attempt to snag Netflix is met with resistance

  • Insiders believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming memoir is threatening Netflix.
  • Executives refuse to be “scooped” by the couple and are ‘prepared for the worst’.
  • Insiders claim Netflix knew book was coming out this year, which is why they wanted series this year.
Netflix executives refuse to be “scooped” by the royal couple and are “prepared for the worst,” according to insiders who fear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s impending biography poses a threat to the company.

This information was revealed by an inside source who is connected to Page Six during their conversation with Page Six.

The source acknowledged that there was a lot to organise and a lot going on in this situation right now.

Netflix wants to ensure that they enter the market and avoid being scooped, in the end.

The source further said that higher-ups at Netflix “wanted the series this year because they knew the book was coming out” during their interview.

“They don’t want to wait any longer,” follows.

