Edition: English
Edition: English

Prince Harry's memoir has caused a royal "tsunami of fear"

  • People say that Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will be a “tell-all” about his life with the royal family.
  • Reports say that the royals are “nervous” about what the book might say.
  • This is because Harry seems to have a long-running feud with the family.
People say that Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will be a “tell-all” about his life with the royal family and that the royals are “nervous” about what it will say.

Reports say that the royal family is worried about what Harry might have written in the book, which doesn’t have a release date yet. This is because Harry seems to have a long-running feud with the family.

As media said a source close to the royal family said, “There is a now tsunami of fear among the royals over what Harry will write. Many hope he may correct a few things but do not hold much hope.”

Not only that… Another insider told the media source, “There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood… There is some content in there that should make his family nervous.”

Earlier, the book against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry written by Tom Bower is now making news.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not responded to the book that contains outrageous allegations about them.

However, rumours are circulating that the pair will respond to their detractors and critics in a forthcoming book.

Biographer of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Omid Scobie, plans to publish a sequel to his book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

