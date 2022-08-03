Prince William and Kate will show Meghan Markle “real royalty”

Tom Bower, a royal biographer, says that William and Kate carefully planned their trip to the US in December.

By the end of the year, the Cambridges will go to Boston for the Earthshot Prize.

It shows the real royals instead of the Montecito royals, he says.

Tom Bower, a royal biographer, says that William and Kate carefully planned their trip to the US in December so that Harry and Meghan could learn what it means to be a royal.

Tom Bower, who writes about the royal family, says that William’s trip is a “clever move.”

Mr. Bower said this on Palace Confidential on Mailplus: “I think for example the announcement that William is going to deliver a speech on the environment in Boston is a very clever move.”

“It shows the real royals instead of the Montecito royals,” he added, “I think they handled the whole Jubilee visit with Meghan and Harry very well.”

“They controlled it and made sure there was no damaging fallout,” he further adds, “I think the Queen will be pleased that her son and grandson are rescuing and repairing the problem.”