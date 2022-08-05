Advertisement
Prince William and Kate's choice of Meghan pic silence up haters

Prince William and Kate’s choice of Meghan pic silence up haters

Prince William and Kate’s choice of Meghan pic silence up haters

Prince William and Kate’s choice of Meghan pic silence up haters

  • Most royal fans and people who support the monarchy didn’t like the move at all.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose a picture of Meghan from her last trip to the UK.
  • The future king and queen also seemed to say that Harry and Meghan will always be loved by the royal family.
Prince William and Kate Middleton don’t care what their fans think about how they wished Meghan Markle a happy birthday.

The couple sent birthday wishes with a beautiful picture of the Duchess of Sussex.

Most royal fans and people who support the monarchy didn’t like the move at all. A popular social media account that supports the royal family didn’t like the picture that William and Kate chose to post about Meghan’s birthday.

Check out:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose a picture of Prince Harry’s wife from her last trip to the UK to show her that the royal family cares about her.

Prince William made it clear that he knows how important Meghan is to his younger brother, even though he knows that royal fans and British tabloids hate the former American actress.

The future king and queen also seemed to say that Harry and Meghan will always be loved by the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have three children together, may not be able to do anything about the bad press about them. But Harry can’t imagine a life without his kids and their mother.

