Prince William cheating rumours emerge on social media

  • An Instagram account called Deuxmoi said that a British royal was having an affair with someone else.
  • Since Prince Philip is dead and Prince Andrew doesn’t have a wife, William is the most likely person to be blamed for the affair.
  • At the same time, William was hearing similar rumours as Louis, his third child, was being born.
After rumours spread about the Duke’s extramarital affair, Prince William became a hot topic on Twitter.

According to a report in the media, an anonymous post from an Instagram account called Deuxmoi said that a British royal who was not named was having an affair with someone else.

The PR/celebrity account said that the affair was “is an open secret in London and amongst the high society, and is the talk of every party and newsdesk.”

In response to the rumour, The Magazine said, “Like all the other blinds on DeuxMoi, it is unverified and quite possibly rubbish.”

But the newspaper said that since Prince Philip is dead and Prince Andrew doesn’t have a wife anymore, William is the most likely person to be blamed.

Since Harry lives in California, the publication said, his private life probably won’t be the talk of London.

At the same time, William was hearing similar rumours as Louis, his third child, was being born. The media stated that the “sensational rumour” had shocked the upper class of Britain.

