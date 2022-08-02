Princess Anne claimed Meghan always had a short royal shelf life

Princess Anne always knew Meghan Markle wouldn’t survive, a royal expert says.

Princess Anne, the hardest-working royal, always knew Meghan Markle wouldn’t survive, a royal expert says. Neil Sean claimed Meghan and Princess Royal met when she joined the royal family. Meghan “left the meeting bewildered” after Princess suggested she see royal life “as a career”

Sean wrote on YouTube, “This senior royal takes no nonsense, much like her father the late Duke of Edinburgh “Apparently, when Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family, she sought out Princess Anne.”

“According to a very good source, Princess Anne gave very sage advice to the new royal.”

“As we know, Princess Anne is the hardest working royal.”

Expert royal: She does endless amounts of engagements. She turns up does the job and does not seek the limelight, and represents the Queen. “I thought the recent visit together with the Queen to the Thames Hospice was wonderful.”

“But apparently Meghan left her meeting with Princess royal dumbfounded.”

“Princess Anne reiterated this mantra, she pointed out that it wasn’t a working monarchy, it was a job, you turn up on time, you do your research, and do the duty.”

“She also pointed out that whatever charities you are involved in you, you needed to get involved and get immersed.”

Mr Sean said Meghan Markle “didn’t take a lot of this to heart,” and “didn’t get very involved with the National Theatre.”

Mr Sean summarised their relationship, “According to a very good source Meghan Markle failed to warm to Princess.”

“And Princess always knew that Meghan would have a very short shelf-life in the world of the British monarchy.”

This week, Princess Royal went to Birmingham to watch the Commonwealth Games.

During the Commonwealth Games, she went to the Athletes Village.

Pictures were taken of Princess Royal talking with teams and people from 72 different countries who will be competing in the next 10 days.

Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, also went to a Rugby Sevens game.

Sophie, Anne, and Charles are expected in Birmingham to support the Commonwealth and the athletes.

