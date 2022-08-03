Queen Windsor Castle intruder accused under 1842 Treason Act

Jaswant Singh Chail broke into the Queen’s home in December 2021.

The person who broke into Queen Windsor Castle has been charged with an unacceptable breach of security.

Jaswant Singh Chail, who is 20 years old, broke into the Queen’s home in December 2021. He was charged three times under the Treason Act.

Section 2 of the Treason Act of 1842 says that Mr Chail will be punished for “discharging or aiming firearms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm her Majesty”.

Met has been given permission to charge Mr Chail “after he was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 25 December, 2021 carrying a crossbow.”

He also said, “Mr Chail has been charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon and an offence under the 1842 Treason Act.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Chail are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

