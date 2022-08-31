Queen won’t welcome new PM at Buckingham Palace

Due to chronic “mobility issues,” Queen Elizabeth II will not be able to meet with the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom at Buckingham Palace on the following Tuesday. Instead, she will do it at her retreat at Balmoral, which is located in Scotland.

It will be the first time that the so-called “kissing of the hands” ceremony has taken place outside of central London since Winston Churchill first visited Queen Elizabeth II at Heathrow Airport in 1952, shortly after she ascended to the throne. The event will take place in Windsor Castle.

Also Read Princess Diana tried to hurt herself after she wed Prince Charles A new book claims to be written in Princess Diana's own words....