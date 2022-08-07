Advertisement
  Sarah purchases a £7 million house as an investment amid a feud with Prince Andrew
  • Sarah Ferguson’s £7 million Mayfair investment has raised eyebrows
  • She bought a £7 million during a feud with Prince Andrew over a £17 million Swiss chalet.
  • Ferguson bought the townhouse as an investment for her children Beatrice and Eugenie, according to the Telegraph.
Sarah Ferguson’s £7 million Mayfair investment has raised eyebrows as she continues to feud with Prince Andrew over a £17 million Swiss chalet.

Despite her financial difficulties, Ferguson recently purchased a luxurious new home that was previously owned by one of the country’s wealthiest men, the Duke of Westminster.

Some have wondered if Ferguson’s 2021 romance novel Her Heart for a Compass helped her with her finances, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the Telegraph, Ferguson purchased the townhouse as an investment for her children Beatrice and Eugenie, and it will be rented out.

Meanwhile, The Mirror reported that Ferguson and Andrew have been advised to “get rid of any controversy surrounding their ongoing complex financial dispute.”

“The Duke and Duchess’ finances appear to be incredibly complex,” a royal source told the outlet.

“The sensible thing to do would be to repair any debts and to do away with any further controversy at all.”

