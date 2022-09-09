After death of Queen, was Prince Charles struck off the “Line of Succession” list?

Fans are astonished by the titles that have been modified on the British Royal Family’s website, which has entirely reversed the order of succession.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, is listed first on the new list, and Prince George is listed shortly behind him.

They are followed by the Duke of Sussex and his children, Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, who are complimented by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Advertisement

The present Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi round out the Top 10.

Check out the 23 other family members, in the direct line of succession;

Also Read Queen ‘terrified’ over threat to line of succession The Queen has urged Prince William not to fly in helicopters with...

1. The Duke of Cambridge Advertisement 2. Prince George of Cambridge 3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge 4. Prince Louis of Cambridge 5. The Duke of Sussex 6. Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor 7. Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor Advertisement 8. The Duke of York 9. Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi 10. Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi 11. Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank 12. Master August Brooksbank 13. The Earl of Wessex Advertisement 14. Viscount Severn 15. The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor 16. The Princess Royal 17. Mr. Peter Phillips 18. Miss Savannah Phillips 19. Miss Isla Phillips Advertisement 20. Mrs. Michael Tindall 21. Miss Mia Tindall 22. Miss Lena Tindall 23. Master Lucas Tindall