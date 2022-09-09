Advertisement
After death of Queen, was Prince Charles struck off the “Line of Succession” list?

After death of Queen, was Prince Charles struck off the “Line of Succession” list?

  • Fans are astonished by the titles that have been modified on the British Royal Family’s website, which has entirely reversed the order of succession.
  • The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, is listed first on the new list, and Prince George is listed shortly behind him.

They are followed by the Duke of Sussex and his children, Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, who are complimented by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The present Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi round out the Top 10.

Check out the 23 other family members, in the direct line of succession;

Queen ‘terrified’ over threat to line of succession
The Queen has urged Prince William not to fly in helicopters with...

1. The Duke of Cambridge

2. Prince George of Cambridge

3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

4. Prince Louis of Cambridge

5. The Duke of Sussex

6. Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

7. Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor

8. The Duke of York

9. Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

10. Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi

11. Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank

12. Master August Brooksbank

13. The Earl of Wessex

14. Viscount Severn

15. The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

16. The Princess Royal

17. Mr. Peter Phillips

18. Miss Savannah Phillips

19. Miss Isla Phillips

20. Mrs. Michael Tindall

21. Miss Mia Tindall

22. Miss Lena Tindall

23. Master Lucas Tindall

