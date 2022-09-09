Queen ‘terrified’ over threat to line of succession
The Queen has urged Prince William not to fly in helicopters with...
They are followed by the Duke of Sussex and his children, Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, who are complimented by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The present Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi round out the Top 10.
Check out the 23 other family members, in the direct line of succession;
1. The Duke of Cambridge
2. Prince George of Cambridge
3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
4. Prince Louis of Cambridge
5. The Duke of Sussex
6. Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor
7. Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor
8. The Duke of York
9. Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
10. Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi
11. Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank
12. Master August Brooksbank
13. The Earl of Wessex
14. Viscount Severn
15. The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor
16. The Princess Royal
17. Mr. Peter Phillips
18. Miss Savannah Phillips
19. Miss Isla Phillips
20. Mrs. Michael Tindall
21. Miss Mia Tindall
22. Miss Lena Tindall
23. Master Lucas Tindall
