After passing of Queen, Meghan Markle was “unwelcome” in Balmoral

Meghan Markle should finally give up insulting the Royal family

  • Meghan Markle skipped the trip to Balmoral
  • Where Queen Elizabeth passed away as her children flocked to the sick monarch.

In addition, it was rumored that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be visiting Scotland shortly as the news of the Queen’s poor condition spread.

While Harry was spotted alone in a car with a sombre look, the Duchess of Sussex was nowhere to be found.

According to an informant who spilled the beans to In Touch magazine, the Suits star skipped Scotland because she is “unwelcome” there.

“Meghan felt it would be wrong to go to Balmoral given her history with the royal family,” a source told the magazine on Thursday, September 8.

“It was direct family only, and she is unwelcome there,” the insider added.

