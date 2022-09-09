Heartbreaking video of crew revealing Queen’s passing mid-flight
When the cabin staff on a Virginia Atlantic aircraft announced the tragic...
In addition, it was rumored that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be visiting Scotland shortly as the news of the Queen’s poor condition spread.
While Harry was spotted alone in a car with a sombre look, the Duchess of Sussex was nowhere to be found.
According to an informant who spilled the beans to In Touch magazine, the Suits star skipped Scotland because she is “unwelcome” there.
“Meghan felt it would be wrong to go to Balmoral given her history with the royal family,” a source told the magazine on Thursday, September 8.
“It was direct family only, and she is unwelcome there,” the insider added.
