All door closed on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royal commentator Russell Myers says he doesn’t see a way back for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Myers: “I don’t know where they go from here and I can only see it getting worse”.

The Duke of Sussex attended the Jubilee festivities in the summer.

It won’t be simple for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make peace with the Royal Family after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, according to a recent royal pundit.

By attending the Jubilee festivities in the summer, the Duke of Sussex supposedly “hoped” to “protect” the late king or queen.

Royal commentator Russell Myers told The Royal Beat: “You talk about the olive branch being extended by the King in his statement, the fact William invited him to Windsor, these are sticking plasters on a huge great wound that he has had a huge hand in.”

“We don’t know, but one would assume, is he really regretting his conduct over the last couple of years?” he continued.

“I don’t know where they go from here and I can only see it getting worse. This book, even if it’s just a percentage of what we think it’s going to be, it’s going to be even worse for him.

“I don’t see a way back for them,” the expert said.

