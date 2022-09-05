Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle determined to inflict harm on the royal family?

They continue to draw increasing amounts of attention with their actions

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shown that they are not yet ready to avoid the spotlight.

Queen Elizabeth feels the effects of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s constant attacks, which seem to be inflicting more harm than healing on her royal relations.

This week’s charity activities in Britain are bringing Lilbet and Archie’s parents, who are visiting, to the forefront of the news with fresh claims and accusations.

A source spoke out to the Times in the wake of Meghan’s interview with a US magazine The Cut:

“It is hard to see how what they’re doing would equate to the values of the queen, who has never encouraged people to discuss deeply personal family relationships in public.”

The 96-year-old monarch, a source who knows her well says,

“doesn’t want to be on tenterhooks all the time, waiting to see what the next nuclear bomb will be—that will take its toll.”

Prince Charles, however, is said to be “totally puzzled” by Harry’s treatment of him.

Charles’s acquaintances told the source that despite Meghan’s team disputing the much-discussed statement that Harry “lost” his father, the taunts are nonetheless “traumatic” for him.

The Queen is becoming older as all of this is happening. She is treated with a great deal of respect by the country, and her job has to be modified to accommodate her present medical requirements.