Harry and Meghan Markle applaud the Youth Activism Movement for creating a safer internet
As parents of two young children in California, Harry and Meghan have...
Meghan and Harry arrived in Britain on a public aircraft after the Duke received criticism for recently utilising a private plane, according to the Hello magazine.
Archie and Lilibet didn’t seem to be with their parents during the visit, the article continues.
Since the Queen Elizabeth II’s silver jubilee festivities in June of this year, Meghan and Harry haven’t been to the UK.
A spokesman for the couple announced in August that they will be returning to the UK:
“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”
