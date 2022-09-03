Arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the UK without Lilibet and Archie

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle arrived in the UK

They arrived on a Saturday morning without their kids.

Meghan and Harry arrived in Britain on a public aircraft after the Duke received criticism for recently utilising a private plane, according to the Hello magazine.

Archie and Lilibet didn’t seem to be with their parents during the visit, the article continues.

Since the Queen Elizabeth II’s silver jubilee festivities in June of this year, Meghan and Harry haven’t been to the UK.

A spokesman for the couple announced in August that they will be returning to the UK:

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”